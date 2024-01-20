Cops: Rape Probe Into Florida GOP Boss Christian Zigeler Is ‘Still Active’

Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty

The rape investigation into ousted Florida GOP chair Christian Ziegler is “still active” despite a new report claiming he’s been cleared, police told The Daily Beast.

On Friday, the Florida Trident—which broke the story of one woman’s sexual assault accusations against Ziegler—reported that the Sarasota Police Department closed their rape investigation and had forwarded a video voyeurism case to the state attorney’s office.

But reached by The Daily Beast, police spokeswoman Cynthia McLaughlin said, “This reporter has not confirmed any of his reporting with our agency. I will let you know when the case status changes. It is still active at this time.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.