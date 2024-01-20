Sat. Jan 20th, 2024

    Trump Butchers Nikki Haley’s Birth Name in Latest Racist Attack

    Trump Butchers Nikki Haley's Birth Name in Latest Racist Attack

    In the latest dig at his rival for the Republican presidential nomination, Donald Trump mocked Nikki Haley’s birth name, Nimrata Randhawa, adding her to the list of foes he’s targeted with racist attacks.

    The former South Carolina governor and U.S. ambassador has long used her middle name Nikki and adopted the surname Haley after her marriage in 1996.

    But Trump repeatedly referred to Haley as “Nimbra” in a Truth Social rant, insisting she “doesn’t have what it takes” to be president.

