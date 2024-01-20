Tim Cook shares rare behind-the-scenes video of how the Apple Vision Pro is manufactured

Pre-orders for the Apple Vision Pro began January 19.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

You can’t get your hands on the Apple Vision Pro yet, but you can get a closer look at how it was made.

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday shared a behind-the-scenes video showing glimpses of the manufacturing process for the company’s new $3,500 mixed-reality headset.

The one-minute clip shows machinery making various components of the device, from its glass lenses to its aluminum alloy frame and its head bands.

Apple Vision Pro pre-orders begin today! We’re so excited for you to experience spatial computing for the first time! https://t.co/YAN2kdfZY0 pic.twitter.com/2cqzvz5Wjq — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) January 19, 2024

Apple’s betting on the spatial computing device to be its biggest new product since the iPhone. The company says the Vision Pro creates immersive gaming, entertainment, and work experiences inside the goggles that blend digital content with the wearers’ physical surroundings. (A handful of early reviews, though, cast some doubt on how close the device may come to accomplishing this.)

Pre-orders opened Friday to much fanfare, with delivery already pushed back into at least March. Apple on Friday also started selling various accessories for the Vision Pro, including a $200 travel case and a $50 battery holder.

The headset launches in the US on February 2.

Signups for free 25-minute demos for the Vision Pro at US Apple stores will be available starting the same day. The demos will be available on a first-come, first-served basis through that weekend.

