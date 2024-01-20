Sat. Jan 20th, 2024

    News

    Tim Cook shares rare behind-the-scenes video of how the Apple Vision Pro is manufactured

    By

    Jan 19, 2024 , , , , ,
    Tim Cook shares rare behind-the-scenes video of how the Apple Vision Pro is manufactured

    Pre-orders for the Apple Vision Pro began January 19.

    Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

    A new video from Apple CEO Tim Cook offers a glimpse into the making of the Vision Pro.The mixed-reality headset is launching in the US on February 2, and preorders opened Friday.Take a look at the behind-the-scenes clip.

    You can’t get your hands on the Apple Vision Pro yet, but you can get a closer look at how it was made.

    Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday shared a behind-the-scenes video showing glimpses of the manufacturing process for the company’s new $3,500 mixed-reality headset.

    The one-minute clip shows machinery making various components of the device, from its glass lenses to its aluminum alloy frame and its head bands.

    Apple Vision Pro pre-orders begin today! We’re so excited for you to experience spatial computing for the first time! https://t.co/YAN2kdfZY0 pic.twitter.com/2cqzvz5Wjq

    — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) January 19, 2024

    Apple’s betting on the spatial computing device to be its biggest new product since the iPhone. The company says the Vision Pro creates immersive gaming, entertainment, and work experiences inside the goggles that blend digital content with the wearers’ physical surroundings. (A handful of early reviews, though, cast some doubt on how close the device may come to accomplishing this.)

    Pre-orders opened Friday to much fanfare, with delivery already pushed back into at least March. Apple on Friday also started selling various accessories for the Vision Pro, including a $200 travel case and a $50 battery holder.

    The headset launches in the US on February 2.

    Signups for free 25-minute demos for the Vision Pro at US Apple stores will be available starting the same day. The demos will be available on a first-come, first-served basis through that weekend.

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Pedro Pascal details the filming of an “incredible” scene in ‘Freaky Tales’: “It makes you nervous to realize what you can get away with”

    Jan 20, 2024
    News

    The Colorado police chief’s teenage stepson is arrested for “violently raping a 17-year-old girl in the police officer’s home while he was sleeping,” while hundreds of copies of the local newspaper’s breaking news story are mysteriously stolen from stands .

    Jan 20, 2024
    News

    Allegations of a romantic relationship between DA Fani Willis and prosecutor are bad optics, but likely won’t impact Trump’s case, experts say

    Jan 20, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Pedro Pascal details the filming of an “incredible” scene in ‘Freaky Tales’: “It makes you nervous to realize what you can get away with”

    Jan 20, 2024
    News

    The Colorado police chief’s teenage stepson is arrested for “violently raping a 17-year-old girl in the police officer’s home while he was sleeping,” while hundreds of copies of the local newspaper’s breaking news story are mysteriously stolen from stands .

    Jan 20, 2024
    News

    Allegations of a romantic relationship between DA Fani Willis and prosecutor are bad optics, but likely won’t impact Trump’s case, experts say

    Jan 20, 2024
    News

    DeSantis, Looking Pained, Says He’d Back Trump if He Has to

    Jan 20, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy