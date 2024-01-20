Rita Ora looks elegant in a white turtleneck and gray coat, while her young mother Vera, 60, shows off her age-defying beauty at the Dior menswear show at Paris Fashion Week .

Rita Ora looked chic in a turtleneck as she headed to the Paris Fashion Week Dior Homme show with her mother Vera on Friday.

The singer, 33, smiled for photographers as she arrived at the star-studded Fall Winter 2024 show, wearing the white jumper which she paired with a pair of dark gray suit pants.

Rita had two arms of the sweater tied around her chest and added a blue striped blazer jacket for the cold weather.

The Anywhere hitmaker, who is a regular at Dior events, also wore a pair of sunglasses and finished off her casual-chic ensemble with a pair of cream circle earrings and a sleek updo.

She was seen in the French capital with her mother Vera, 60, who showed off her youthful appearance.

Rita Ora (left) looked chic in a turtleneck as she headed to the Paris Fashion Week Dior Homme show with her mother Vera (right) on Friday.

NHS doctor Vera wore a smart black trouser suit as she stepped out with her pop star daughter.

Rita was among the stars who attended Friday’s Dior PFW show.

Kate Moss, who celebrated her 50th birthday in the City of Love with several famous friends earlier this week, posed for photographers in a light blue tank top, covered in small tubes of a slightly darker blue.

The supermodel wore her blonde locks in loose waves and paired the look with a pair of dark pants.

Lewis Hamilton, 39, on the other hand, looked dapper in a long brown coat and matching trousers, which he teamed with a pale brown zip-up top and red sunglasses.

Rita’s exit comes after she shared a sneak peek of her collaboration with Keith Urban, which was inspired by her mother, Vera.

The musician celebrated the launch with a very special celebration: her mother’s 60th birthday.

He shared a clip of the upcoming hit, a new version of Shape Of Me, and revealed the lyrics were inspired by his feelings for the NHS worker.

Rita appeared in good spirits when she stepped out at the fashion event in France.

Rita fronted the show alongside Kate Moss, 50, and her daughter Lila, 21, and Clipse’s Pusha T.

The stars applauded during the show.

Kate Moss, 50, was among the celebrities at the Dior show, looking gorgeous in a pale blue top.

Lewis Hamilton, 39, looked dapper at the show in a brown ensemble which he teamed with a pair of red sunglasses.

Wishing her a magical day, the Fifty Shades actress explained that she’s wanted to write a song about Vera for “a long time” and now feels like she “finally got to share so much.”

Sharing the teaser with her 16.1 million Instagram followers, Rita revealed that the full version will be released on January 26.

She captioned the clip: ‘HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOM! We’ve been through everything together, you’ve always been a beautiful inspiration in my life and my music.

“I wanted to write a song about you for a long time, so when Shape Of Me was written by me and the You & I songwriting team for my album and released, I was finally able to share everything I’ve been feeling about you. You .

‘It really became clear how much love you have shown me and how much you have taught me over the years!!

Rita’s appearance on PFW comes after she shared a clip of her new hit, a new version of Shape Of Me, and revealed that the lyrics were inspired by her feelings for her mother.

Rita’s next single, which is a collaboration with Keith Urban, will be released on January 26.

‘So what better way to say HBD than to share a new version with the AMAZING @keithurban…

‘It helped make it that much more special as this song also shows gratitude to all the women in your life!

‘So surprise mom, this one is for you! Happy 60!

“Yes, my mom has that heart, she said don’t let go of the parts that keep you younger…”