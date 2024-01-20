Razer Cobra Pro review: A gaming mouse perfect for experts and beginners

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Though it looks simple, the Razer Cobra Pro is one of the top wireless gaming mice you can use — if you don’t mind forgoing some features.

With its symmetrical design, beautiful RGB lights, sturdy weight, and smooth performance, the Razer Cobra Pro is an excellent wireless gaming mouse for casual and dedicated gamers alike. I’ve tested dozens of different mice, and this is the model that I find myself returning to for everyday use

It’s not the most feature-loaded mouse out there, but that’s part of its beauty. Rather than load up on extra buttons and ergonomic design touches, the Cobra Pro focuses on a premium experience that is streamlined but high quality.

Here’s why the Cobra Pro is one of our picks for the best wireless gaming mouse you can buy.

Simple, lightweight, and symmetrical design

At 77 grams, the Cobra Pro is neither ultralight nor heavily weighted.

Visually, the Razer Cobra Pro is refreshingly simple, which makes it stand out in a landscape of aggressively designed gaming mice. It has a right-handed symmetrical design complete with customizable 11-zone RGB and underglow. Its sleek, all-black color scheme is given depth by varying textures, including a grippy surface for your thumb to rest on and glossy lines to break up the matte finish. It feels great in hand, albeit not as ergonomic as other premium gaming mice, like the Razer Basilisk V3 or Logitech G502.

Many gaming mice struggle to balance being lightweight without feeling cheap, but the Cobra Pro shines here effortlessly. At 77 grams, it’s a little heavier than true ultralight options but considerably lighter than other picks, like the premium Basilisk V3 Pro (112 grams) and the budget Logitech G305 (99 grams). Its weight hits the sweet spot of being light enough to make sweeping movements but not so light you feel like it’s flying away.

10 programmable buttons

Technically, the Cobra Pro has 10 programmable buttons, but most of them are already assigned to essential functions.

With 10 programmable buttons, the Razer Cobra Pro doesn’t offer quite as many as more feature-loaded mice. But unless you’re using your mouse for MMO (massively multiplayer online game) shortcuts, you likely won’t need any more. Excluding the essential presets (left click, right click, scroll wheel, etc), the two main extra buttons are Mouse 4 and 5. These are easy to reach and actuate but not overly so, making them great for mapping to specific functions in games, like weapon switching and item uses.

The Cobra Pro’s buttons use Razer’s Optical Mouse Switch Gen-3, and this switch gives clicks a great feel: not too sharp, but not too soft. Buttons are easily actuated without accidentally triggering, which was a problem we had with the Razer Basilisk V3.

Reliable wireless connectivity and charging

You can remove the puck on the underside of the Razer Cobra Pro to store away its dongle or to use a wireless charging-compatible puck.

In hours of testing in a variety of environments, the Razer Cobra Pro’s connectivity never failed. When using the 2.4GHz mode with the included dongle, the signal is strong and unwavering, with virtually no latency. The Bluetooth mode is also solid, and it’s nice that it doesn’t require a dongle, but Bluetooth connectivity isn’t as responsive as 2.4GHz. It’s a convenient feature for commuters and travelers who need a quick and easy connection, but we don’t recommend using Bluetooth when gaming.

Battery life is impressive, lasting for up to 100 hours using 2.4GHz or 170 hours with Bluetooth. Actual battery life varies based on your RGB mode and other settings, but you shouldn’t need to recharge more than every other week or so. You can also use the Cobra Pro with a USB-wired connection in case the mouse starts dying in the middle of a game. It comes with a soft and flexible braided USB-C cable to do the job.

The Razer Cobra Pro is also one of the few gaming mice that is compatible with wireless charging. Its design features a removable puck on its underside that can be replaced with Razer’s charging puck (sold separately). It then magnetically attaches to the Razer Dock Pro (sold separately) for super effortless wireless charging. The Dock itself also acts as an extender that you can plug the mouse’s dongle into for even better connectivity. It’s not a make-or-break feature, but it’s a nice upgrade if you can afford another gaming accessory.

Sharp accuracy and wide DPI range

You can customize the Cobra Pro’s sensitivity (DPI) and polling rate (Hz) in Razer Synapse.

As has become the standard for modern gaming mice, the Razer Cobra Pro offers a customizable DPI setting, and it has a wider range than most. You can set it anywhere from 100 to 30,000, and even have presets that you can toggle through using the two buttons under the scroll wheel.

It’s also a very accurate mouse, with a sensor capable of reading the finest of movements. Despite not being ultralight in weight, it’s a solid choice for shooters and other high-accuracy video games.

I was very pleased with the Cobra’s snappy responsiveness in FPS (first-person shooters) like Fortnite and in MOBAs (multiplayer online battle arenas) like League of Legends. Its smooth feet make for easy movement across a desk mat that is instantly replicated on screen with no latency. Its comfortable weight, excellent clicks, and buttery performance also make it a solid all-rounder for less intensive games with friends, like Lethal Company or Minecraft.

Should you buy it?

The Razer Cobra is an excellent all-around gaming mouse for every genre.

The Razer Cobra Pro looks and feels fantastic. When you test a lot of gaming mice like I do, a model like this one stands out instantly: it’s weighty without being overly so, has a substantial click that easily actuates, and delivers an overall premium feel. After evaluating dozens of mice, the Cobra Pro is the first to dethrone my former everyday favorite, the more budget-friendly Logitech G305.

However, there are other models out there that’ll suit specific needs a bit better. If you want more buttons and prefer the ergonomics of an asymmetrical design, I still recommend the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro as the ultimate wireless gaming mouse you can buy. And if you need something ultralight, the Glorious O2 is your best bet. But if you want a streamlined, symmetrical wireless mouse that sits in between those ends of the spectrum, the Cobra Pro is the model to get. It’s an excellent all-around option that’s great for both beginners and expert gamers.

