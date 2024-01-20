RAY MASSEY: Ford wins the plaudits: Puma was the best-selling new car in 2023 and the fourth-generation Kuga SUV is on sale this month

<!–

Ford is on a roll. Its Puma range was the best-selling new car model in 2023, with almost 50,000 delivered last year.

And later this year, Ford will introduce an all-electric Puma as one of nine electric models set to go on sale in 2025. To top it all off, the Puma ST 1.5 Ecoboost was named Sports SUV of the Year in What Auto? Awards.

The Capri will also return, reimagined as a sporty electric crossover SUV. Disguised models were spied on during a test in Germany.

The Ford Transit Custom was the best-selling van in the UK for the tenth year in a row, topping the commercial vehicle league. This year it goes fully electric and the E-Transit Custom is now on sale ahead of first deliveries to customers in the second half of the year.

The Ford Ranger pickup truck enjoyed a record year with sales of more than 18,750 units as it added the new Tremor, Wildtrak X and Platinum models to its lineup, followed by a new plug-in hybrid Ranger.

Power Ranger: the new fourth-generation Ford Kuga SUV is on sale this month

Adding to the mix this week is the new and improved Ford Kuga SUV range, on sale this month, the fourth generation since 2008.

Powered by a 2.5-liter engine linked to an electric motor, the 243-hp plug-in hybrid gasoline-electric (PHEV) version promises up to 43 miles of purely electric driving and is aimed at “customers who can take advantage of home or public use.” charging’.

For drivers who “may not have a convenient charging system on hand” (many people today, especially the 40 percent of households who don’t have their own driveway), there is the self-charging Kuga Hybrid, also with a 2.5 liter gasoline. (180 HP front-wheel drive and 183 HP all-wheel drive).

Both the Kuga Plug-In Hybrid and Kuga Hybrid AWD (all-wheel drive) offer significantly improved acceleration, with reduced emissions.

This, Ford says, offers the convenience of an electrified powertrain with up to 576 miles of range on a single tank of fuel.

There is also a 1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol EcoBoost (150PS front-wheel drive). Prices from £32,080.

Both the Kuga Plug-In Hybrid and Kuga Hybrid AWD (all-wheel drive) offer significantly improved acceleration, with reduced emissions, Ford says.

Open Mokka Order Books

Vauxhall has opened order books for its new Mokka long-range electric crossover SUV.

It has a new 54 kWh battery and a 156 hp electric motor to improve efficiency, performance and autonomy, up to more than 20 percent up to 400 kilometers.

Prices start at £37,610 for the Design version, £39,985 for the GS and £42,295 for the Ultimate, an increase of £1,000 on the existing versions with the less powerful 50 kWh battery and 136 hp motor that will continue to be offered.

Improved efficiency: Vauxhall has opened order books for its new Mokka long-range electric crossover SUV

There are three driving modes: Eco, Normal and Sport. Range can be preserved by activating ‘B’ mode via a button on the gear selector to increase regenerative braking.

It accelerates from 0 to 62 mph in 9 seconds (0.2 seconds faster than the 136 hp version) with a top speed of 93 mph.

Charging to 80 percent takes 27 minutes with a 100 kW fast charger. Deliveries begin in March.