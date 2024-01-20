Sat. Jan 20th, 2024

    News

    Cops Allegedly Find Google Engineer Covered in Blood After Wife’s Murder

    By

    Jan 20, 2024 , , , , , , ,
    Cops Allegedly Find Google Engineer Covered in Blood After Wife’s Murder

    Reuters

    California prosecutors alleged Friday that a man who appears to be a Google engineer went on a rampage against his wife this week, punching her repeatedly in the head until she died and he was “spattered with blood.”

    The grisly murder allegedly occurred in Santa Clara, the ritzy Silicon Valley city that sits just miles south of Google’s global headquarters.

    The Santa Clara District Attorney identified 27-year-old Liren Chen as the assailant, writing in a news release that officers found him at the scene of the murder with an “extremely swollen and purple” right hand, not far from his wife’s dead body.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Pedro Pascal details the filming of an “incredible” scene in ‘Freaky Tales’: “It makes you nervous to realize what you can get away with”

    Jan 20, 2024
    News

    The Colorado police chief’s teenage stepson is arrested for “violently raping a 17-year-old girl in the police officer’s home while he was sleeping,” while hundreds of copies of the local newspaper’s breaking news story are mysteriously stolen from stands .

    Jan 20, 2024
    News

    Allegations of a romantic relationship between DA Fani Willis and prosecutor are bad optics, but likely won’t impact Trump’s case, experts say

    Jan 20, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Pedro Pascal details the filming of an “incredible” scene in ‘Freaky Tales’: “It makes you nervous to realize what you can get away with”

    Jan 20, 2024
    News

    The Colorado police chief’s teenage stepson is arrested for “violently raping a 17-year-old girl in the police officer’s home while he was sleeping,” while hundreds of copies of the local newspaper’s breaking news story are mysteriously stolen from stands .

    Jan 20, 2024
    News

    Allegations of a romantic relationship between DA Fani Willis and prosecutor are bad optics, but likely won’t impact Trump’s case, experts say

    Jan 20, 2024
    News

    DeSantis, Looking Pained, Says He’d Back Trump if He Has to

    Jan 20, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy