Cops Allegedly Find Google Engineer Covered in Blood After Wife’s Murder

Reuters

California prosecutors alleged Friday that a man who appears to be a Google engineer went on a rampage against his wife this week, punching her repeatedly in the head until she died and he was “spattered with blood.”

The grisly murder allegedly occurred in Santa Clara, the ritzy Silicon Valley city that sits just miles south of Google’s global headquarters.

The Santa Clara District Attorney identified 27-year-old Liren Chen as the assailant, writing in a news release that officers found him at the scene of the murder with an “extremely swollen and purple” right hand, not far from his wife’s dead body.

