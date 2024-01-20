Fighters win key ruling that paves way for legal fight with UFC from TKO group

A legal showdown between Ultimate Fighting Championship and more than 1,200 fighters suing over pay suppression is headed to trial.

A federal judge, in an order issued Thursday, rejected an attempt to dismiss the lawsuit that accused the UFC of engaging in an illegal scheme to build and maintain a monopoly by systematically eliminating competition from rival mixed martial arts promoters. U.S. District Judge Richard Boulware pointed to evidence that the company may have “excluded a large portion of fighters from the market,” especially those who are higher ranked.

At the center of the case: accusations that the UFC used exclusive long-term contracts to substantially delay, or in some cases, completely prevent free agency; forced combatants to re-sign agreements; and acquired or closed multiple competing MMA promoters in violation of antitrust laws.

As a result of the alleged scheme, the class action lawsuit argued that UFC exercises “monopsony power,” a dynamic in which a single buyer holds a monopoly, allowing it to purchase labor at below market value. A pivotal ruling was made in favor of the fighters last year when the court certified a group of 1,214 fighters who competed in fights from 2010 to 2017, although a separate group of plaintiffs whose identities were allegedly exploited by the team led by Dana White They weren’t. allowed to proceed.

A four-week trial is expected to begin on April 15 and damages are estimated at approximately $1.6 billion. Combined with a down market for media rights renewals, the trial may affect the business operations of TKO Group, born from the marriage between the UFC and WWE, with the goal of becoming a sports marketing powerhouse. TD Cowen analyst Stephen Glagola said in a report released last week that it presents an “underappreciated risk catalyst that warrants investor attention” and an “impediment” to share buybacks in the fourth quarter, although he had no take into account the plaintiffs. In December he dropped a claim for injunctive relief that sought structural solutions, such as a ban on long-term contracts.

TKO has indicated that it does not expect the case to hinder a share buyback or the implementation of a dividend.

In a ruling denying summary judgment for UFC, the court determined that “there is no reason to deviate from its prior reasoning and conclusions,” clearing the way for trial. He concluded that there is “direct evidence of market power” showing that the UFC may have suppressed salaries, rejecting arguments that the company did not pay fighters less as gross figures for fights, promotions and compensation increased.

That argument was raised by Apple when Epic Games sued it over allegations that it has a monopoly in the mobile gaming market. In that case, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit explained that steady increases in prices and production do not disprove antitrust claims.

Responding to arguments that the UFC did not prevent competitors from signing fighters, Boulware cited evidence from the plaintiffs that it excluded more than 90 percent of fighters and between 91 and 99 percent of better fighters from entering the market. classified. Among the considerations were exclusive multi-fight contracts that effectively lock fighters in perpetuity.

The UFC had argued that its practices actually promote competition and are justified by legitimate business concerns, maintaining that the way it structures its contracts is necessary to allow promoters to invest in fighters. These agreements, he added, encourage the promotion and provide the necessary roster of fighters to produce more and higher quality events. Other defenses included claims that its right-to-fight clause with fighters facilitates higher salaries and that its mergers with competitors did not drive rivals out of the market.

“In the Class Certification Order, the Court reviewed substantially the same arguments and concluded that Plaintiffs had established that Zuffa willingly engaged in anticompetitive conduct to maintain or increase its market power,” Boulware wrote, noting that “there is no reason to deviate from your previous reasoning and conclusions.”

William A. Isaacson, an attorney representing the UFC, said: “The indisputable evidence shows that the UFC pays its fighters more than any other MMA promotion and has created countless opportunities for athletes to achieve success with the UFC or competing promotions. “.

Regarding the $1.6 billion damage estimate, he responded that the figure is based on the testimony of the plaintiffs’ expert economist, Hal Singer, whose “work in this case is flawed in many respects that violate long-standing economic principles and defy basic common sense.”

Allegations that companies under the TKO Group umbrella violate antitrust law are not new. In December, WWE settled a lawsuit brought by a rival that accused it of monopolizing the professional wrestling media market. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.