    DeSantis, Looking Pained, Says He’d Back Trump if He Has to

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis briefly appeared to be in physical pain Friday when asked if he’d support Donald Trump if the former president were to win the 2024 Republican nomination.

    In an interview on Fox News, the Republican presidential hopeful was confronted with the fact that he’d only come in second place in the Iowa caucuses, despite throwing everything he had at winning over voters there.

    “If you look at Iowa, you know, we did it right. I mean, we got the endorsement of the governor, we won the debates, … we did televised town halls, you know, got great response,” DeSantis said.

