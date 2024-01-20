Pedro Pascal details the filming of an “incredible” scene in ‘Freaky Tales’: “It makes you nervous to realize what you can get away with”

Pedro Pascal shared the advantages of being part of an independent production while talking about his film strange tales in The Hollywood ReporterThe studio during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival on Friday.

He The last of us The actor stars alongside Jay Ellis in the comedic thriller directed by Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden, in which he returns to his indie roots in his role as Clint, a debt collector killer who retires and fights neo-Nazis.

“I was very lucky to start my character’s story in the first week of filming and I felt like everything was my favorite. [about being part of an indie production], from everyone showing up to the physical filming of the experience,” Pascal said. “It felt very different from being on over-the-top projects where you’re just entering into a much more intimate experience and you’re accelerating the connection to each other because the elements are us.”

The film’s filmmakers and stars also shed light on how Fleck and Boden took advantage of having an independent production to create an immersive experience for the actors. Fleck explained that during one of the final scenes filmed in a house, Ellis was throwing people upstairs, unbeknownst to Pascal, who was filming on the lower level of the set. “The bodies fly and then we say action down and Pedro says: ‘What?! There are bodies flying around. “I’m supposed to be walking and bodies are falling down the stairs.”

Pascal added: “You look at it and you can’t believe that this very, very immaculate action sequence starring Jay Ellis… it was all happening simultaneously while the movie was being finished. [filming in another room]. I deeply sympathize with how challenging that must have been. But the result is incredible. It makes you a little nervous to realize what you can get away with.”

Ellis noted that after Pascal realized how the final scenes were being filmed, he called Ellis to apologize. “You said, ‘Dude, I’m so sorry.’ I had no idea you were up there doing that while I was here. You had no idea why we were actually separated in the same house. We were completely separated and locked in [our areas] down a flight of stairs.”

Watch the full conversation in the video above.