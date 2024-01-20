Sat. Jan 20th, 2024

    Russia-Backed Hackers Breached Microsoft Leaders’ Emails

    Reuters

    A Russia-backed group of hackers broke into email accounts of senior Microsoft leadership, according to a blog post posted Friday by Microsoft.

    Midnight Blizzard, also known as Nobelium, broke into a “small percentage” of corporate email accounts last week, including several top executives, and successfully exfiltrated some emails and documents, the company said.

    Microsoft said it believes the hackers were targeting accounts containing information about their own group, Midnight Blizzard, which has been linked to the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, or SVR. The SVR has been accused for several high-profile intrusions, including at the Pentagon in 2015, and the Democratic National Committee in 2016.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

