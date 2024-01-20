Microsoft says state-backed Russian hackers accessed emails of senior leadership team members

BOSTON– State-backed Russian hackers broke into Microsoft’s corporate email system and accessed the accounts of members of the company’s leadership team, as well as those of employees on its legal and cybersecurity teams, the company said. on Friday.

In a blog post, Microsoft said the intrusion began in late November and was discovered on January 12. He said the same highly skilled Russian hacking team behind the SolarWinds breach was responsible.

“A very small percentage” of Microsoft corporate accounts were accessed, the company said, and some emails and attached documents were stolen.

A company spokesperson said Microsoft had no immediate comment on which or how many members of its senior management had their email accounts breached. In a regulatory filing on Friday, Microsoft said it was able to remove hackers’ access to compromised accounts around January 13.

“We are in the process of notifying employees whose email was accessed,” Microsoft said, adding that its investigation indicates that the hackers initially targeted email accounts to obtain information related to their activities.

Microsoft’s disclosure comes a month after a new U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rule took effect requiring publicly traded companies to disclose violations that could negatively impact their businesses. It gives them four days to do so unless they obtain a national security waiver.

In Friday’s SEC regulatory filing, Microsoft said that “as of the date of this filing, the incident has not had a material impact” on its operations. It added that, however, it has not “determined whether the incident is reasonably likely to materially affect” its finances.

Microsoft, based in Redmond, Washington, said hackers from the Russian foreign intelligence agency SVR were able to gain access by compromising the credentials of a “legacy” test account, suggesting it had outdated code. After gaining a foothold, they used the account permissions to access the accounts of the senior leadership team and others. The brute force attack technique used by hackers is called “password spraying.”

The threat actor uses a single common password to attempt to log in to multiple accounts. In an August blog post, Microsoft described how its threat intelligence team discovered that the same Russian hacking team had used the technique to try to steal credentials from at least 40 different global organizations through Microsoft Teams chats.

“The attack was not the result of a vulnerability in Microsoft products or services,” the company said in the blog. “To date, there is no evidence that the threat actor had access to customer environments, production systems, source code, or artificial intelligence systems. We will notify customers if any action is required.”

Microsoft calls the hacking unit Midnight Blizzard. Before revamping its nomenclature of threat actors last year, it called the group Nobelium. Google-owned cybersecurity firm Mandiant calls the group Cozy Bear.

In a 2021 blog post, Microsoft called the SolarWinds hacking campaign “the most sophisticated nation-state attack in history.” In addition to US government agencies, including the Justice and Treasury departments, more than 100 private companies and think tanks were compromised, including software and telecommunications providers.

The primary purpose of the SVR is intelligence gathering. It primarily targets governments, diplomats, think tanks, and IT service providers in the United States and Europe.