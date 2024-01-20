Jurgen Klopp makes a heartfelt gesture to Sven-Goran Eriksson and says he can ‘do my job for a day if he wants’… after the terminally ill former England manager said his ‘dream’ would be to take charge from Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp made a heartfelt gesture for Reds fan Sven-Goran Eriksson

The terminally ill coach revealed that he always wanted to coach Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has made a heartfelt gesture towards Sven-Goran Eriksson and stated that he can “do my job for a day”.

The 75-year-old revealed last week that he has around a year to live “at best” after being diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer.

Eriksson recently admitted it would be his “dream” to manage Liverpool during their upcoming Legends charity match and now it looks like he may have an even better opportunity.

Asked about the former manager’s comments, Klopp said: “I don’t know him, unfortunately not.” I know him without knowing him, we never met. As far as I know. Yes, it was obviously very moving news when you found out.

“I first heard about his admiration or love for Liverpool and that he was a fan all his life. Then I heard about the legends match and things like that.

Jurgen Klopp made a sincere gesture towards Sven-Goran Eriksson and stated that he can “do my job for a day” as Liverpool manager

Eriksson revealed last week that he has around a year to live "at best" after being diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer.

‘I’m not in charge of that, so I can’t say anything about it. All I can say is that you are welcome to come here and you can sit in my seat in my office and do my job for a day if you want.

‘That’s not a problem. Being on the sidelines can be a little more difficult. Having him here and showing him everything and how this wonderful club has developed over the years, I think that’s definitely something we’ll tell him.

“He can come and spend some wonderful hours here, I’m sure.”

Speaking on Good Morning Britian on Monday, TV show host Suzannah Reid asked Eriksson if he was aware that Liverpool fans had asked him to manage the team for the charity match and if “that was something he would like to do.” “. ‘

He replied: ‘No, I didn’t know anything about that. I knew they had a charity game. In March I think so. And my son and I are invited to watch that game. That could be great and there will be a lot of good football players there.

‘But that I should be his manager? No, I’ve never heard that.

Robbie Fowler was expected to take charge of the team, but momentum has been building online for Eriksson to take over among many supporters.

In another interview earlier in the week, Eriksson admitted that coaching Liverpool had been an ambition, after revealing that both he and his father were fans.

Eriksson also recently revealed that he wished he had managed Liverpool during his career (pictured at Anfield before England’s game against Finland in 2001).

The former England manager admitted that both he and his father were Liverpool fans.

“My father is still a Liverpool fan and I am too, always have been,” Eriksson said.

“I always wanted to be Liverpool manager and that won’t happen, but I’m still a Liverpool fan.”

Eriksson coached the Three Lions between 2001 and 2006, reaching the quarter-finals of three major tournaments.

The Swedish manager then served as Manchester City manager between 2007 and 2008, while he also managed Leicester in the Championship from 2010 to 2011. He also had a brief spell in charge of Notts County.