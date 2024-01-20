Stefanik Goes Full MAGA on E. Jean Carroll at Trump Event

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) went all-in in defense of former President Donald Trump during a campaign stop of his in New Hampshire on Friday night, lashing out at the media and saying she doesn’t believe E. Jean Carroll, who a jury found was sexually abused by Trump in the dressing room of a department store in the 1990s.

Stefanik, who has been considered a potential VP pick by those in Trump’s inner circle since at least last year, was asked about Carroll after she had helped introduce Trump on stage.

“How do you grapple with standing by [Trump’s] side while a jury is debating how much to award E. Jean Carroll for being sexually abused by Donald Trump?” asked NBC News correspondent Vaughn Hillyard, referring to the ongoing defamation trial spurred by Trump’s relentless attacks.

Read more at The Daily Beast.