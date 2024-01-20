How I Met Your Mother Star Josh Radnor Is Getting Married! The 49-year-old actor marries Jordana Jacobs during a wedding ‘full of snowy happiness’

Josh Radnor officially married his fiancée, Jordana Jacobs, during a romantic ceremony that took place amid a ‘light blizzard’ and shared Instagram snaps on Friday of the nuptials.

The 49-year-old Hollywood actor, known for his role as Ted Mosby in the hit series How I Met Your Mother, first crossed paths with his now wife in February 2022 during a sound meditation retreat.

The star took to social media to reveal the happy news, excitedly writing to her fans and followers: ‘I’m married!’

‘Two weeks ago. In a *light* snow storm. “It was an incredible, overwhelming weekend, full of snow and happiness,” he further added.

“So grateful to so many people I love for making the trip to @sistersofcedarlake to be with us,” Radnor wrote, referring to the picturesque location where the wedding took place.

Josh Radnor, 49, officially married his fiancée, Jordana Jacobs, during a romantic ceremony that took place amid a ‘light blizzard’ and shared Instagram snaps from the nuptials on Friday; seen in May 2023 in New York

Cedar Lake Estate is owned by sisters Stephanie and Lisa Karvellas and is located in New York’s Hudson Valley.

Josh continued: ‘To @forgedinthenorth for the extraordinary photographs. But especially to Jordana.

“I can’t believe how lucky I am to be able to call this extraordinary woman my wife,” he sweetly concluded to his girlfriend.

In the first snapshot uploaded to the Instagram carousel, the couple could be seen sharing a romantic kiss as snow fell around them.

A variety of lights were hung above them in what appeared to be an outdoor alcove that helped illuminate the space.

There were several plants on either side of the lovebirds and the two were dressed to impress for the winter-themed nuptials held earlier this month to kick off 2024.

Radnor opted for a pair of dark brown pants and a matching suit jacket. He also wore a white dress shirt underneath and a black tie to complete his look for the big day.

In some of the images, the Fleishman Is In Trouble star donned a brown coat to help keep him warm in the cold temperatures.

The Hollywood star is known for his role in the hit series How I Met Your Mother, which aired between 2005 and 2014; seen on the far right of the program

‘Two weeks ago. In a *light* snow storm. “It was an incredible, overwhelming weekend, full of snow and happiness,” he further added; seen in November 2022 in New York

Jordana, a psychologist in New York, was a stunning bride wearing an elegant white off-the-shoulder dress with sheer sleeves and a train that flowed behind her.

Her long brunette locks cascaded effortlessly over her shoulders in light curls. During the wedding, they placed a veil on the back of her head and she fell to the ground.

In other images, a semi-transparent white cape covered her shoulders, perfect for the snowy landscape.

Radnor and Jacobs also paused for some solo photos to show off their looks for the nuptials, but they also embraced the winter weather.

In one photo, the couple stood very close as they gazed sweetly into each other’s eyes while standing in a snow-covered open field.

In the distance, the hills filled with barren trees were lightly covered by falling snow.

Another adorable photo was taken when the newlyweds shared a loving kiss while out for the night. His arms gently wrapped around Jordana as they balanced on a pile of freshly fallen snow.

The two also showed joyful smiles as they stood in front of a bridge lined with large stones.

Social media users flocked to the comments section to send their excitement and congratulations to the happy couple, with some also making references to How I Met Your Mother; seen with Neil Patrick Harris

In Radnor’s vows, he told his bride: ‘I look into the infinity of your green eyes, I know that the fact that I have not married until now was not due to some brokenness in me. The truth is that I didn’t get married until now because I was waiting for you’; seen in 2019 in New York

Social media users flocked to the comments section to send their excitement and congratulations to the happy couple, with some also making How I Met Your Mother references.

One fan wrote: ‘You finally found her!!’ while another added: ‘This marriage is going to be Legen… wait for it…’

One follower wrote, “Tell us how you met her,” and one Instagram user also wrote, “She found her Tracy.”

‘I have to ask, did you have a yellow umbrella?’ one fan also wrote in the comments. In the series, Josh’s character, Ted Mosby, falls in love with Tracy McConnell, played by Cristin Milioti.

According to the New York Times, Both Josh and Jordana wrote their own vows for the nuptials.

In Radnor’s vows, he told his bride: “I look into the infinity of your green eyes, I know that the fact that I have not married until now is not due to some brokenness in me.”

Then he continued: “The truth is that I didn’t get married until now because I was waiting for you.”

Josh also told the outlet that after meeting for the first time at a retreat in February 2022, both he and Jordana remained in communication.

Late last year, in November 2023, the actor announced that he was engaged to Jordana during his tour stop in New York, according to People; seen in March 2019 in New York

‘We were constantly in touch, sharing things we had written and things we had done. Thoughts, feelings, intuitions.’

Late last year, in November 2023, the actor announced that he was engaged to Jordana during a tour stop in New York while promoting his album Eulogy: Volume 1, according to People.

While on stage after performing the song Brooklyn Girl, he explained that he had written the song after meeting his fiancée at his friend’s “psychedelic” event.

Josh, who recently starred in the drama series titled Hunters, then revealed to the sold-out crowd: “In a twist, we’re getting married.”