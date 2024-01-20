Sat. Jan 20th, 2024

    Julia Fox has a goal for 2024: go to space

    Julia Fox stopped by The Hollywood Reporter‘s studio during the Sundance Film Festival on Friday with her Presence co-stars Lucy Liu, Chris Sullivan, Callina Lang, Eddy Maday and West Mulholland. When asked what the cast hopes to accomplish in 2024, Fox gave a surprising answer: “Go to outer space.”

    “Wow, crazy!” commented Mulholland. Fox later clarified: “Maybe not this year. I’m planting the seed. I’m putting it out in the universe. I’d like to go.” Sullivan supported his decision, noting: “You have to publish it. Who knows what could happen? Someone could put you on a spaceship!”

    Fox then shared a message for a certain billionaire who brought William Shatner as a guest on his Blue Origin spaceflight in 2021. “Someone might see this, Jeff Bezos,” he said while making a hand gesture to make a phone call.

    Liu then asked Fox if he’d rather go to space with Richard Branson, owner of the Virgin Galactic spaceflight company, or with Bezos. Fox confirmed that she had no preference, as long as he was a billionaire willing to take her on the trip. But no matter how reckless it may be, there is an unconventional way to travel: Presence Star refuses to accept: “But there are no submarines.”

    Look at Presence cast interview in the video above.

