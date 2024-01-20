Sat. Jan 20th, 2024

    Humiliating Shock for Narendra Modi’s Mega-Hyped Vanity Project

    Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

    AYODHYA, India—It was supposed to be an iconic moment to cement Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s place as one of the greatest Hindu nationalists in Indian history, but despite all the fanfare and celebrations he has failed to deliver.

    When the massive, controversial new Hindu temple is inaugurated before a vast crowd on Monday, the complex will not be finished.

    One worshiper who journeyed to Ayodhya with six priests on a pilgrimage to Ram Mandir—this great symbol of Hindu nationalism—couldn’t conceal the look of disappointment on his face when he arrived at the site.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

