Janis Joplin’s vintage pool table from the 1920s is up for auction on what would have been her 81st birthday and is expected to sell for up to $20,000.

A piece of rock ‘n’ roll history will soon be up for grabs, if the price is right.

A pool table owned and used by rock legend Janis Joplin in the late 1960s will soon go up for auction through Julien Auctions.

The announcement of the sale of Joplin’s personally owned Brunswick-Balke-Collender Co. 9′ Monarch Cushion pool table from the 1920s actually coincides with what would have been his 81st birthday.

An avid lover of the game, Joplin could often be found playing pool and drinking beer at pool halls when he wasn’t on stage performing or rehearsing, according to TMZ.

Eventually, the so-called Queen of Rock purchased the antique pool table and used it frequently after she installed it in a room of her new home in Larkspur, CA, which is located in Marin County, in 1969.

The pool table was said to be used too frequently during the year and Joplin kept it in her home until her death from a heroin overdose in October 1970.

In fact, Joplin herself referred to the table as “the perfect touch” when describing why she bought her friend Linda her new house, according to the auction website.

Rolling Stone magazine photographer Tony Lane, who would later become the magazine’s art director, took a series of photographs of Joplin at home playing pool at this table with friends.

In one of the images illustrating this lot, it appears that Creedence Clearwater Revival drummer Doug Clifford was at Joplin’s side when she was about to shoot.

It has remained in that same room in his California home for all the years since his passing, so special arrangements must be made to arrange shipping of this table from Larkspur.

Known for playing pool well, Joplin was one of the most successful and well-known rock performers of her time, due in part to her powerful mezzo-soprano voice and “electric” stage presence.

He first rose to fame as the singer of the San Francisco psychedelic rock band Big Brother And The Holding Company in 1967, following an appearance at the Monterey Pop Festival.

The group released two studio albums with Joplin on the microphone and two more as a solo artist, the last being Pearl (1971), which was released three months after her death from a heroin overdose on October 4, 1970.

Joplin, who was said to love pool and was a very good player, is seen playing at the table within the pages of the Rolling Stone article.

The pool table is still set up in a room in the house Joplin once owned.

The rocker played billiards often and was said to be a very good player.

Joplin is widely considered among the great rock singers of all time; He is seen performing in New York City in April 1968.

Joplin’s Full-Tilt Brunswick auction will begin Monday, January 29 at 11am PST, through Julien’s Auctions; The starting bid is set at $2,500, but is expected to reach up to $20,000.

Despite having passed away some 53 years ago, the Port Arthur, Texas native still remains among the best-selling musicians in the US with Recording Industry Association Of America certifications of more than 18.5 million albums sold .

His most popular songs during his career include his covers of A Piece Of My Heart, Ball And Chian, Try (Just A Little Bit Harder), Summertime, Down On Me and Cry Baby, as well as his originals such as Mercedes Benz and Move .

The starting bid is set at $2,500, but representatives from Julien’s Auctions predict it should sell for between $10,000 and $20,000.