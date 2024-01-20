Prince Harry is seen for the first time since Kate Middleton’s surgery and King Charles’ enlarged prostate diagnosis as he is honored as a Living Aviation Legend at the glitzy Beverly Hills gala (and there’s no sign of Meghan)

Prince Harry was honored Friday night as a living aviation legend at a ceremony in Beverly Hills hosted by John Travolta.

Harry was praised for his work as a pilot in the British Army and is now recognized alongside Buzz Aldrin, Jeff Bezos, Tom Cruise and Neil Armstrong.

His Friday night outing marks the first time he has been seen since his sister-in-law Kate Middleton underwent surgery and his father revealed his condition.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A beaming Prince Harry was honored Friday night for his work as a military pilot at a lavish gala in Los Angeles, stepping out for the first time since his sister-in-law Kate Middleton underwent abdominal surgery, and his father, King Charles, announced that he was being treated for an enlarged prostate.

The prince was in high spirits Friday, smiling as he joined Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe, a 46-year-old member of the Danish royal family, and others at the Beverly Hills Hilton.

Harry, 39, was awarded a Living Aviation Legend at a ceremony presented by actor and aviation ambassador John Travolta.

The Duke of Sussex completed two tours of Afghanistan as a forward air controller and Apache helicopter pilot, having flown countless training missions in the UK, US and Australia.

Prince Harry is seen at the Friday night gala with Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe

Harry is pictured in March 2011 standing in front of an Apache helicopter, a few days after the royal passed the half-decade milestone to become a captain in the British Army.

Harry is seen in December 2012 working as a helicopter pilot in Afghanistan.

Harrison Ford is among those previously included in Living Legends of Aviation

He served for 10 years in the military, rising to the rank of Captain and then founding the Invictus Games, a sporting event for wounded service members and veterans.

Harry takes his place alongside other aviation and aerospace ‘legends’ including Buzz Aldrin, Jeff Bezos, Tom Cruise, Neil Armstrong, Harrison Ford, Morgan Freeman and Elon Musk.

The event website also praised the duke for his work with charities and organizations such as Travalyst, Sentebale, African Parks and WellChild.

A statement on his website read: “Prince Harry is a humanitarian, military veteran, mental wellness advocate and environmentalist.”

“He has dedicated his life to promoting causes that he is passionate about and that bring about permanent change in people and places.”

Harry was inducted along with US Navy pilot Fred George and former world speed record holder Steve Hinton, as well as Lauren Sanchez, who is engaged to Amazon founder Bezos.

Lauren Sanchez, who founded an aerial filming company in 2016, was also celebrated Friday night.

Sánchez is a helicopter pilot and businesswoman: she joins her fiancé Jeff Bezos among those now recognized for their contribution to aviation

She is up for the Vertical Flight Hall of Fame’s Elling Halvorson Award for her skills as a helicopter pilot and aviation entrepreneur, having founded aerial filming company Black Ops Aviation in 2016.

The duke’s appearance comes as his father, the King, prepares to undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate next week, while his sister-in-law, the Princess of Wales, recovers from abdominal surgery at the London Clinic.