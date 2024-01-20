Election-year politics threaten Senate border deal as Trump and allies generate opposition

WASHINGTON– A politically treacherous dynamic is taking hold as negotiators in Congress work toward a bipartisan deal on the border and immigration, with vocal opposition from the far right and former President Donald Trump threatening to tear down the carefully negotiated compromise.

Senators are closing in on details of a deal on border measures that could unlock Republican support for aid to Ukraine and hope to unveil it as soon as next week. But the deal is already faltering, as House Speaker Mike Johnson faces intense pressure from Trump and his House allies to demand broader concessions from Democrats and the White House.

“I don’t think we should have a border deal, at all, unless we have EVERYTHING it takes to stop the INVASION of millions of people. & Millions of people,” Trump posted on social media this week.

It’s a familiar political dynamic, one that has repeatedly thwarted attempts to reform U.S. immigration law, including in 2013, when House Republicans tried to blame illegal immigration on a Democratic president, and in 2018, when Trump helped scuttle another bipartisan effort. The path for legislation this time is further clouded by an election year in which Trump has once again made the fight against illegal immigration a central focus of his campaign.

Although the terms of political negotiations have shifted significantly in the Republican direction, skepticism is growing among conservatives, creating a precarious moment that could determine not only the contours of American immigration and border laws for years to come, but also the future of Ukraine as it faces dwindling American supplies in its fight against Russia.

President Joe Biden is pushing lawmakers to say yes. During a meeting at the White House this week with congressional leaders that was intended to underscore how desperately Ukraine needs funding, the president said he was ready for a “big deal on the border.”

The president has reasons to want an agreement. The historic number of migrants who have arrived at the U.S. border with Mexico during Biden’s term is considered one of the biggest political vulnerabilities in his re-election campaign.

During the Iowa Republican caucuses last week, which Trump won, immigration was a major issue. An AP VoteCast poll found that about 9 in 10 caucus attendees backed building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, and about 7 in 10 expressed strong support for the idea.

As asylum seekers have traveled across the country, often in packed buses to Democratic-leaning cities as part of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s program, they have tested the resources and political tolerance of areas that will be vital. for Biden’s re-election chances. .

“It’s gotten to the point where, in a sense, everyone’s back is against the wall,” said Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colorado. “I don’t mean political issues, I mean, substantially, these are challenges that the country cannot ignore.”

Bennet was joined at the Capitol on Thursday by Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, a Democrat who told reporters that the recent influx of immigrants has caused “a humanitarian crisis and a fiscal crisis like nothing we’ve seen in the last 25 years.” ”.

Democrats in Congress are divided on the merits of the Senate package. Progressive and Hispanic legislators condemn changes that would toughen the process for requesting asylum in the United States. Still, many Democrats say Johnson’s resistance to bipartisan compromise shows that Republicans are not serious about solving problems at the border.

“They basically want to make sure the situation is as chaotic as possible so they can win the election in November,” said Rep. Joaquín Castro, D-Texas. “That’s their strategy. “It is not a sincere attempt to do something about what is happening at the border.”

Meanwhile, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has staunchly defended the deal. He has told his Republican colleagues that the border package, which he insisted be combined with Biden’s request for $110 billion in war aid for Ukraine, Israel and other national security priorities, is a unique opportunity to achieve passing stronger policies in Congress.

The proposal drafted by the Senate would toughen the asylum process with the goal of reducing the number of immigrants arriving at the southern border to file an asylum request.

Negotiators have worked on some policies aimed at helping immigrants. The plan could include a path to citizenship for Afghans who arrived during the U.S. withdrawal from their country, along with work permits for immigrants entering the asylum system, according to two people familiar with the talks who were briefed. He granted anonymity to discuss private negotiations.

But the package will mostly leave out broad immigration changes, such as protections for immigrants who entered the United States illegally as children, that have been central to previous Senate bills.

“It will be by far the most conservative border security bill in four decades,” said Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford, the lead Republican negotiator.

Lankford and other Senate Republicans have urged their House colleagues to keep an open mind. They argue that the changes would actually pave the way for Trump to implement his border agenda if he wins the election. Lankford has also said the legislation would not dramatically reduce the number of migrants at the border for months, a tacit signal that border security could remain a major issue during the election.

Still, Johnson has argued that a hardline House bill, HR 2, which passed in May without a single Democratic vote, is the solution to America’s border problems. He would create a vast system aimed at cracking down on illegal immigration.

Johnson also made clear that he has been speaking regularly with Trump.

“We’re not playing politics with this, we’re demanding real, transformative political change,” Johnson said this week.

Even beyond Trump, Johnson is dealing with far-right members of the House of Representatives who are furious at his willingness to work with Democrats to pass legislation. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a close Trump ally, has threatened to trigger a motion to impeach Johnson if he brings a border bill with aid to Ukraine to the House of Representatives.

Greene said this week that Trump supports the House conservatives’ plan because he “brought back all of his strong border policies.” In December, he said passing bipartisan border legislation would only give Biden the opportunity to tout the legislation on the campaign trail.

“I’ve been telling everyone that President Trump is the leader of the Republican Party,” Greene said. “That decisive victory in Iowa should be a death knell for all elected Republicans.”

Despite the pressure, Johnson showed some support for the legislative push after a meeting this week at the White House, calling the talks “productive.” But what he will do next remains to be seen.

Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., left the White House meeting concerned that no direct plan of action had been discussed.

“We have to figure out how to put leaders in a position to walk on broken glass, because any deal that passes is going to make a lot of people unhappy,” Himes said.

Associated Press writer Lisa Mascaro contributed.