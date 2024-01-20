Father-of-four Dan Cojocea identified as missing man swept out to sea after six children had to be rescued from a crack on Port Lincoln beach and his family hoped for a ‘one-in-a-million’ miracle

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The family of a 43-year-old father of four who went out to sea off the coast of South Australia’s Mary Ellis Beach say they are still hoping for a miracle, despite the man being missing for more than 24 hours.

Dan Cojocea, from the central South Australian mining town of Roxby Downs, was swimming with six children off the coast of Mary Ellis Beach, 251km northwest of Adelaide, when they were caught in a powerful rip about 4pm on Friday.

Rescuers managed to pull the six children from the water, four of whom were taken to hospital to be treated for mild hypothermia.

Father-of-four Dan Cojocea, 43, has been missing since he was taken to South Australia

However, despite a desperate search involving police helicopters, SES drones, a boat and ground crews, there has been no trace of Mr Cojocea since he was taken out to sea.

Mr. Cojocea’s sister, Camelia Cantell, told the story Adelaide Advertiser her family hoped ‘just for one of the million miracles’.

“We still have the highest hope of faith,” she said.

‘Until there is a solution, until we find it, then we hope.

“Maybe one day he’ll just laugh about it, about his adventures, he likes to tell a good story.”

Ms Cantell urged anyone who could help to contact police.

Mr Cojocea’s sister describes the father of four as a wonderful and funny man who is loved by everyone

A desperate search involving helicopters, drones, boats and ground crews has yet to locate Mr Cojocea

“We just want to find him,” she said.

“We think he might have bumped his leg or whatever, but we believe in the best outcome. It’s never over until it’s over.’

She said Mr. Cojocea was a “funny, wonderful man” who was loved by everyone, especially his family.

SA Police Commissioner Paul Bahr said there were challenging conditions when Mr Cojocea went missing, with winds whipping up “quite high” waves that were “heavy dumping”.

“It was difficult conditions for swimmers,” he said.

‘At this stage the weather conditions are warm, the sea temperature is warm and we are not giving up hope yet.’

He said visitors to the region should be aware that the waters off the coast are part of the Southern Ocean and subject to all things oceanic.”

Mary Ellis Wreck Beach is a small surfing beach, 20 minutes southwest of Port Lincoln.

“Please note: this beach has a rip and there are no surf patrols in the area,” the spokesperson said Port Lincoln website warns.