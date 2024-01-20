American drone worth $32 million was shot down for the second time in Iraq

NNA – On Friday, the Military correspondent of Fox News, Lucas Tomlinson, said that armed factions loyal to Iran shot down an American drone last night, Thursday, in the Iraqi Diyala Governorate.

quot;Second time since early November a $32 million American Reaper drone has been shot down by Iran#39;s proxy forces.quot; Tomlinson wrote on the X.

Media outlets circulated news of a quot;strange objectquot; falling east of Al-Muqdadiya district in Diyala Governorate yesterday evening.

The Islamic Resistance of Iraq (IRI) is an umbrella term used to describe all Iran-backed forces in Iraq.

The group said that its operations on the U.S. interests, including the U.S. bases in Iraq and Syria, are to quot;expel the American occupationquot; and to support quot;Palestinian brothers.quot;

The Iraqi government stressed the country#39;s rejection of any attack on its territory, pledging to protect the diplomatic missions and the Global Coalition forces. — Iraq News

