Bou Habib bound for New York

NNA -nbsp;Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Abdullah Bu Habib headed to New York to participate in the work of the UN Security Council session at the ministerial level on the situation in the Middle East, scheduled for Tuesday, January 23, 2024.

The Minister will also hold a series of high-level diplomatic meetings and activities.

The accompanying delegation consists of Lebanon#39;s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York – Hadi Hashem, Director of the Minister#39;s Office – Walid Haidar, Advisor to the Prime Minister – Ziad Mikati.

