NNA – An Israeli strike on Syriarsquo;s capital Damascus on Saturday killed a member of Iranrsquo;s Revolutionary Guards and wounded others, a source in the regional pro-Syria alliance told Reuters.

The source said the multi-story building was used by Iranian advisers supporting Syriarsquo;s government and that it was entirely flattened. — Reutersnbsp;

