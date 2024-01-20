Sat. Jan 20th, 2024

    ‘Probably 200’ polio cases in East Java outbreak: infectious disease specialist

    'Probably 200' polio cases in East Java outbreak: infectious disease specialist

    Infectious disease specialist Professor Robert Booy has commented on the cases of polio discovered in children in Indonesia’s East Java province, saying there are “probably 200”. East Java’s provincial health bureau reported that 11 children have contracted the disease. Nine of them are believed to be asymptomatic, while two are being treated in intensive care. Indonesia was declared polio-free by the World Health Organization ten years ago. “There has been a very small outbreak recently,” Professor Booy told Sky News Australia. “For every case in a hospital in intensive care, there are probably a hundred others that are asymptomatic, so… there are probably two hundred. “The vaccine they used has mutated, and it has entered a circulating form that is more dangerous to humans. ”

