Deborra-Lee Furness looks fit and relaxed as she runs some errands in Sydney’s Bondi after splitting from husband Hugh Jackman.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Deborra-Lee Furness is enjoying her new life as a single woman.

The actress looked relaxed, happy and fit as she ran errands in Sydney’s North Bondi with a friend on Saturday.

The 68-year-old opted for a casual and sporty look consisting of black leggings and a matching T-shirt, as well as futuristic sunglasses.

She added a crossbody fanny pack to the outfit and carried brown paper bags with groceries.

Deborra-Lee seemed to not have a care in the world as she walked with her friend enjoying a lively conversation.

Deborra-Lee Furness (pictured) is enjoying her new life as a single woman

The actress looked relaxed, happy and fit as she ran errands in Sydney’s North Bondi.

The 68-year-old opted for a casual and sporty look consisting of black leggings and a matching T-shirt, as well as futuristic sunglasses.

It comes after the Correlli actress ended her marriage to her husband, Hugh Jackman.

The Australian actor, 55, and his wife announced their shock separation in September after 27 years of marriage, telling fans they separated “to pursue our individual growth.”

‘We have been fortunate to share almost three decades together in a wonderful and loving marriage.

“Our journey is now changing and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” the couple said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

The actress went out with a friend on Saturday.

She accessorized the ensemble with a crossbody fanny pack.

Deb carried brown paper bags of groceries and wore white sneakers.

Deborra-Lee seemed to not have a care in the world as she strolled.

She and her friend were enjoying a lively conversation.

She was wearing minimal makeup and her blonde hair was partially pulled out of her face.

‘Our family has been and always will be our top priority. We face this next chapter with gratitude, love and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition.”

The former couple signed the statement as “Deb and Hugh Jackman” and added: “This is the only statement any of us will make.”

The couple married in 1996 after crossing paths on the set of Correlli in 1995.

During the course of their marriage, they adopted two children: son Oscar, 23, and daughter Ava, 18.