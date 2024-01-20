Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender will star in director Steven Soderbergh’s spy thriller Black Bag.

Two acclaimed actors will co-star together in Steven Soderbergh’s spy thriller.

Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender will now lead the cast of Black Bag, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Blanchett, 54, last appeared on screen in the Australian drama film The New Boy (2023) and has three new projects either filming or in some post-production phase.

As for Fassbender, 46, he last starred in Taika Waititi’s sports comedy-drama film Next Goal Wins (2023).

Details of their new Black Bag pairing have been kept under wraps for the most part, however, the outlet noted that Black Bag will be set in the United Kingdom.

The team behind Black Bag is in the process of seeking financing and a distribution company.

The production is scheduled to begin filming in London, England, but no agreement has been reached so far.

Soderbergh will direct the feature-length project written by David Keopp, considered by many in the industry to be one of Hollywood’s most established screenwriters.

The director and writer have a history of working together, including the tech thriller KIMI, starring Zoe Kravitz, and the thriller Presence, which will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday.

Both Blanchett and Fassbender have a history of working with Soderbergh in the past.

The actress, originally from Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, starred in his noir film The Good German (2008), as well as Ocean’s 8, which he produced and was part of his Ocean’s 11 franchise.

Meanwhile, the Heidelberg, West Germany native appeared in Soderbergh’s action film Haywire (2011) which focused on MMA fighter Gina Carano.

Blanchett will also star in the sci-fi action comedy film Borderlands, alongside Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jack Black, Bobby Lee, Édgar Ramírez, Ariana Greenblatt, Florian Munteanu and Gina Gershon.

The Oscar winner also plays the role of a tiger in the upcoming film Euphoria.

He has also recently been filming the black comedy film Rumours, which also includes an ensemble cast of Alicia Vikander, Charles Dance, Roy Dupuis, Denis Ménochet, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Rolando Ravello, Takehiro Hira and Zlatko Burić.

Fassbender has two new films of his own now in post-production, including the Irish-language film Kneecap, which features Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap, DJ Próvaí, Simone Kirby and Josie Walker.

He also filmed the martial arts comedy film Kung Fury 2, David Sandberg’s sequel to Kung Fury (2015), which also stars Arnold Schwarzenegger, Ralf Moeller, Alexandra Shipp and Jorma Taccone.