Iga Swiatek was defeated by Linda Noskova in the third round of the Australian Open

The world number 1 was the betting favorite in the women’s singles

Teenager Linda Noskova pulled off a major upset by eliminating world number one Iga Swiatek from the Australian Open in the third round.

Swiatek had dug a big hole in the second round against Danielle Collins, but was unable to repeat the trick against the 19-year-old Noskova, falling 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

More to follow