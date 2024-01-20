Russell Crowe shares a sweet moment with a fan after taking to the stage at a Gold Coast concert alongside girlfriend Britney Theriot and son Charles.

<!–

Russell Crowe gave a fan a huge thrill at his last concert.

The Hollywood star showed off her vocal chops on Friday as she took to the stage at Miami Marketta on the Gold Coast.

The 59-year-old presented the show, called Russell Crowe’s Indoor Garden Party, to a room full of fans.

He then took some time to pose alongside a delighted member of the public who snuggled up to Crowe for a selfie.

Crowe was joined on stage by two very special guests: his girlfriend Britney Theriot and his 19-year-old son Charles.

The actor has described his Indoor Garden Party as “an event, a band, an occurrence.” He is fluid. The staff changes, but is always great.

“It’s like a festival where I bring together people I admire, musicians and storytellers, and we put on a show.”

Russell first announced the Indoor Garden Party show series last year, revealing that his new musical direction was quite jazzy.

Despite his successful acting career, Crowe has always had an interest in singing.

The New Zealand-born rocker released his first solo single I Want to Be Like Marlon Brando in the 1980s, before launching his first band Roman Anti with childhood friend Dean Cochran.

In 1992, the band was renamed 30 Odd Foot of Grunt and welcomed bassist Garth Adam, drummer Dave Kelly, guitarist Dave Wilkins and trumpeter Stewart Kirwan.

Russell performed lead vocals while Dean played guitar.

The band would later evolve thanks to the addition of Canadian musician Alan Doyle, and in 2009 it was renamed The Ordinary Fear of God.

Since then, a number of musicians would rotate through the band, including Russell’s ex-wife, Danielle Spencer, who lent her vocals to their 2011 album The Crowe/Doyle Songbook Vol III.

The latest version of their band emerged in 2017 when Russell and Doyle created a new act called Indoor Garden Party.