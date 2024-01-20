Sat. Jan 20th, 2024

    News

    Police enter Crystal Palace to confiscate a drum from visiting fans at the Emirates Stadium, ahead of the Premier League clash against Arsenal.

    By

    Jan 20, 2024 , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
    By Ed Carruthers for Mailonline

    Published: 07:57 EST, January 20, 2024 | Updated: 08:01 EST, January 20, 2024

    Police officers were pictured entering Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium and confiscating a drum from visiting fans, ahead of the Eagles’ Premier League clash against Arsenal.

    Swathes of officers in high-visibility jackets were seen entering the opposition half, before officers were photographed removing a drum from traveling fans before kick-off.

    Some questioned the move online, with one X (formerly Twitter) user writing: “25 odd cops to confiscate a drum.”

    Arsenal took the lead after 11 minutes of play, with Gabriel heading in Declan Rice’s corner to give the hosts an early lead.

    But despite confiscating the instrument, a drum was still heard during the early parts of the match at the Emirates Stadium.

    More to continue…

    By

