Police enter Crystal Palace to confiscate a drum from visiting fans at the Emirates Stadium, ahead of the Premier League clash against Arsenal.

Police officers were pictured entering Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium and confiscating a drum from visiting fans, ahead of the Eagles’ Premier League clash against Arsenal.

Swathes of officers in high-visibility jackets were seen entering the opposition half, before officers were photographed removing a drum from traveling fans before kick-off.

Some questioned the move online, with one X (formerly Twitter) user writing: “25 odd cops to confiscate a drum.”

Arsenal took the lead after 11 minutes of play, with Gabriel heading in Declan Rice’s corner to give the hosts an early lead.

But despite confiscating the instrument, a drum was still heard during the early parts of the match at the Emirates Stadium.

More to continue…