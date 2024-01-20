Rita Ora Channels ‘Mob Wife’ Aesthetic in Long Leopard-Print Fur Coat While Out for Dinner in Paris

<!–

The clean girl aesthetic is officially out, and in its place is the more glamorous and extravagant ‘mob wife’, according to TikTok users.

And Rita Ora seemed to have jumped on the latest trend when she stepped out in a long leopard-print fur coat on Friday.

The singer, 33, turned heads in the daring Prada number while out for dinner with her mother and friends at Lapérouse in Paris.

Wearing a black minidress underneath and a pair of opaque tights, she added some strappy heels to complete her ensemble.

Rita accessorized the look with statement gold earrings and tied her hair in a voluminous vintage-style updo.

Emerging from TikTok’s black hole of microtrends, the mob wife look is replacing last year’s minimalist trend with a flashier, louder vibe.

Rita hit the nail on the head when she joined the likes of Jenifer Lawrence, Dua Lipa and Kendall Jenner, who have been spotted in fur coats and red lipstick lately.

He was joined at the restaurant by his mother Vera, who was wearing a long red coat over a leather midi dress.

Rita recently collaborated with Keith Urban and shared a preview of her latest single earlier this week, inspired by her mother.

The singer celebrated the launch with a very special celebration: her mother’s 60th birthday.

He shared a clip of the new hit, a cover of Shape Of Me, and revealed the lyrics were inspired by the NHS worker.

Wishing her a magical day, Rita explained that she has wanted to write a song about Vera for “a long time” and now feels like she “finally got to share so much.”

Sharing the teaser with her 16.1 million Instagram followers, Rita revealed that the full version will be released on January 26.

She captioned the clip: ‘HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOM! We’ve been through everything together, you’ve always been a beautiful inspiration in my life and my music.

“I wanted to write a song about you for a long time, so when Shape Of Me was written by me and the You & I songwriting team for my album and released, I was finally able to share everything I’ve been feeling about you. You .

‘It really became clear how much love you have shown me and how much you have taught me over the years!! So what better way to say HBD than to share a new version with the AMAZING @keithurban… He helped me make it that much more special as this song also shows appreciation to all the women in your life! So surprise mom, this one is for you! Happy 60!

“Yes, my mom has that heart, she said don’t let go of the parts that keep you younger…”