NNA – MP Mark Daou wrotenbsp;Saturday on platform ldquo;Xrdquo;: ldquo;The challenge today is to alleviate the burdens on the citizen by dropping the 2024 budget, or at a minimum, alleviating itsnbsp;unfair provisions….The effects of the budget without any amendments will be negative and disastrous for both the economy and the citizen!quot;

nbsp;

=========R.Sh.