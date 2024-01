NNA – Caretaker Minister of Economy and Trade, Amin Salam, wrote today on platform ldquo;Xrdquo;: ldquo;Saint Charbel, the old man of Annaya, is always present in the hearts of all believers, from Lebanon to the world…Raising the giant plaque that Pope Francis had dedicated about a month ago renews hope for a new beginning for Lebanon – the message, civilization, and faith, and gives us restored hope, for with God no one fears distress!rdquo;nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

=======R.Sh.