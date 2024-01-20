3AW’s Denis Walter refuses to stop broadcasting during a live emergency, impressing listeners with his “cool” behavior

<!–

Radio presenter Denis Walter faced an emergency during a broadcast of the Australian Open on Friday.

An alarm sounded at Melbourne’s KIA Arena, while an announcement ordered spectators to leave the concourse.

But the 69-year-old 3AW stalwart remained calm and continued his broadcast until he too was forced to evacuate.

However, even after his hasty exit, Walter used his mobile phone to continue his show.

The incident occurred around midnight and Herald of the sun reports that the evacuation focused on the concourse and did not affect the games inside the arena.

According to the report, the drama lasted only ten minutes and had little impact since the esplanade was almost deserted.

The “emergency” was later reported as an accidental false alarm.

Walter was presenting his regular Nights show from a studio outside KIA Stadium on the concourse when the sirens sounded.

Once the alarm broke the silence of the studio, Walter bravely continued his broadcast.

Walter continued his broadcast until he too was forced to evacuate and then used his mobile phone to finish his regular 3AW shift.

“We have an emergency of some kind here and you can hear the alarm and it’s telling us to evacuate, so we better do that,” he explained over the noise.

At one point, the media veteran had to hand over his presenting duties to Simon Owens in 3AW’s main studio when he left his position.

But then the resourceful Walter called the studio from his cell phone to end his shift.

He later told listeners: ‘I don’t think it was anything serious. It could have just been a false alarm or something that triggered it for whatever reason,” he said.