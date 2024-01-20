Trump Appears to Confuse Haley With Pelosi in Jan. 6 Gaffe

Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump seemingly mixed up Republican rival Nikki Haley with Rep. Nancy Pelosi when talking about the Jan. 6 riot during a campaign rally in New Hampshire on Friday.

“Nikki Haley, you know they, do you know they destroyed all of the information, all of the evidence, everything, deleted and destroyed all of it. All of it because of lots of things like Nikki Haley is in charge of security. We offered her 10,000 people, soldiers, National Guard, whatever they want. They turned it down. They don’t want to talk about that. These are very dishonest people,” Trump said.

Trump appeared to be referring to Pelosi who he has falsely accused of turning down his offer of deploying 10,000 soldiers on Jan. 6.

Read more at The Daily Beast.