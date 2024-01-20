Sat. Jan 20th, 2024

    News

    Trump Appears to Confuse Haley With Pelosi in Jan. 6 Gaffe

    By

    Jan 20, 2024 , , , , ,
    Trump Appears to Confuse Haley With Pelosi in Jan. 6 Gaffe

    Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

    Former President Donald Trump seemingly mixed up Republican rival Nikki Haley with Rep. Nancy Pelosi when talking about the Jan. 6 riot during a campaign rally in New Hampshire on Friday.

    “Nikki Haley, you know they, do you know they destroyed all of the information, all of the evidence, everything, deleted and destroyed all of it. All of it because of lots of things like Nikki Haley is in charge of security. We offered her 10,000 people, soldiers, National Guard, whatever they want. They turned it down. They don’t want to talk about that. These are very dishonest people,” Trump said.

    Trump appeared to be referring to Pelosi who he has falsely accused of turning down his offer of deploying 10,000 soldiers on Jan. 6.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Discord over two-state solution opens rift between the US and Israel

    Jan 20, 2024
    News

    More searches planned at Florida Air Force base where 121 possible black graves were found

    Jan 20, 2024
    News

    Christian Wilkins shows off his stunning makeover, after opening up about stepping out of his dad Richard’s shadow.

    Jan 20, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Discord over two-state solution opens rift between the US and Israel

    Jan 20, 2024
    News

    More searches planned at Florida Air Force base where 121 possible black graves were found

    Jan 20, 2024
    News

    Christian Wilkins shows off his stunning makeover, after opening up about stepping out of his dad Richard’s shadow.

    Jan 20, 2024
    News

    Iran accuses Israel of killing a spy chief and 3 of its top Revolutionary Guards in Syria, escalating tensions in the region

    Jan 20, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy