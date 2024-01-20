Mix FM breakfast radio host dumped by station after returning from Christmas break: ‘I was told I wouldn’t have any role’

<!–

Radio presenter Shane Lowe has parted ways with Adelaide’s Mix 102.3 FM.

The popular breakfast presenter said he found out he had been sacked from the Max & Ali show only after returning from his Christmas holiday.

Posting on his Facebook on Friday, Lowe thanked his fans and added that he no longer had any “role” at the station.

Lowe also used his message to note that the station had not made any official announcements about changes to its morning lineup or his dismissal.

Until the new year, the struggling Mix 102.3 program was known as The Ali Clarke Breakfast Show, which featured presenter Clarke and Max Burford alongside Eddie Bannon and Lowe.

But last week listeners learned that the show’s name had been changed to the Max and Ali Show.

‘Soooo… update on life,’ Lowe messaged his fans on Facebook.

You may not have heard, but I was informed that after returning from my Christmas break, I was no longer needed on the Mix 102.3 breakfast show.

‘I was also told that after three years working on Ali Clarke’s breakfast show I wouldn’t have a role on Mix in 2024. Umm… Okay…

You probably didn’t know, it’s probably because he never mentioned it to anyone outside the company.

‘So it may seem like nothing happened lol… But it did.’

He also used the message to pay tribute to Clarke.

“To the wonderful Ali Clarke, I have never met anyone who has been as loving, understanding and thoughtful as you have always been, but particularly over the last few weeks,” she wrote.

The advertiser reported on Saturday that a spokesperson for ARN, owners of Mix 102.3 FM, had commented on the changes to the breakfast programming:

“Mix 102.3 introduced this year’s breakfast show as Max & Ali in the Morning, giving Adelaide the start of the funniest day in Adelaide,” they said.

“We thank Shane for his time at Mix and wish him all the best for the future.”

It comes after the Ali Clarke Show finished fourth in the latest 2023 radio ratings poll.

Triple M’s breakfast team came in at number one in the Adelaide breakfast radio wars with a share of 16.3 per cent of listeners.

So it was a race to the bottom for the runners-up, with ABC Adelaide in second place with an 11.8 per cent share and FIVEaa in third position with an 11.4 per cent share.

Meanwhile, Clarke’s former team, including Lowe, earned a 10.1 percent audience share.