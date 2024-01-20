Sat. Jan 20th, 2024

    Turkish astronaut arrives at the International Station on board an American spacecraft

    NNA – quot;SpaceXquot; reported the successful docking of its Dragon spacecraft with a crew of 4 astronauts on board at the International Space Station, according to Novosti.

    The company wrote on its page on the ldquo;Xrdquo; platform: ldquo;The Dragon spacecraft docked with the International Space Station.rdquo;

    Earlier, international media said that the Dragon vehicle was launched from Florida.

    The crew of the spacecraft, whose flight was organized by the private company Axiom Space, includes an Italian astronaut,nbsp;European Space Agency astronaut, Swedish citizen, and a Turkish military pilot, with the crew commander being anbsp;former NASA astronaut.

