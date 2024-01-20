Christian Wilkins shows off his stunning makeover, after opening up about stepping out of his dad Richard’s shadow.

<!–

Christian Wilkins is known for his avant-garde fashion sense.

And the actor and socialite revealed this week that his blonde era is in full swing as he debuted his new hairstyle.

In a post on Instagram, Christian flaunted his new platinum locks that are much lighter than what his hair normally wears.

In her caption, she revealed that her crowning glory was serviced by hairstylist Heath Massi at the Joh Bailey salon in Sydney’s Double Bay.

“Blonde ambition,” she wrote in the caption alongside the striking image.

It comes after Christian revealed he is moving away from his father’s fame and forging his own path.

The 28-year-old aspiring actor, son of veteran Channel Nine entertainment editor Richard Wilkins, revealed in this week’s issue of Stellar magazine that he no longer lives in his father’s shadow.

“I’m very close to my father, but I’m also stepping out of his shadow,” he told the magazine.

“I think people look at me and say, ‘Oh, there really is a place for him as an individual.’”

‘It’s not just about being someone’s son. I have something to maintain and I think that’s really exciting. I find that very gratifying.’

In September, Australia’s “last” nepo babies‘ were revealed as the country’s most privileged descendants were named and shamed.

Christian was one of those young, up-and-coming stars who many claim got where they are thanks to their famous parents.

According to a Reddit thread that weighed in on who they think are the biggest local nepo babies, Christian Wilkins is the ultimate nepo baby “by a mile.”

The fashionista became known walking red carpets with his father and has worked as an actor in the series Eden.

Considered one of the fastest growing influencers in Australia, Christian landed a desk job at Channel Nine straight out of school.

She now has over 45,800 followers on Instagram and brand deals with Golden Gaytime, Vida Glow, Mecca and Sunglass Hut.

He was also an ambassador at the Melbourne Cup and followed in his father’s footsteps by hosting the ARIA red carpet alongside his father last year.

Last year, he was brutally attacked online by trolls while celebrating the release of his first children’s book about a boy who likes to wear dresses.