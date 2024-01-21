Kieran Culkin is ready to ‘just be a dad’ during his post-‘succession’ downtime

Kieran Culkin stopped by to chat at The Hollywood Reporterfrom the studio during the Sundance Film Festival on Friday with its A real pain co-stars Jesse Eisenberg (who also wrote and directed the film), Jennifer Gray and Will Sharpe.

He Succession The alum has kept busy over the past few years, winning a slew of awards for his role on the HBO show, including an Emmy for best actor in a drama series. Now that the series is over, Culkin hopes to focus on fatherhood.

“I really want to get home because the last few weeks I haven’t been a great dad, which makes me feel like shit and makes me feel like I’m not myself,” the actor said. about his plans for his free time after the Sundance premiere of A real pain. “I’m going to turn off the world for about a week and just be a dad. ‘Did you read the email?’ No, I did not do it. [I’m doing] “Nothing at all except diapers and bath time and stuff for a week.”

Culkin saw a silver lining in the months-long work hiatus during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, as that period allowed him to spend quality time with his children, Kinsey and Wilder. “He had been really… I probably shouldn’t say, I don’t care… charming to me. I had been hiding behind it,” she admitted. “I say: ‘There’s no work? Fantastic’”. He felt the same way when he spent 2020 out of work amid the pandemic shortly after the birth of her daughter Kinsey.

“Fortunately, I have these long periods of time where I can do just that, and that’s where I feel like I’m the most me,” he said. Without another project lined up after A real painCulkin is excited to have “a few more months” of downtime at home again.