Dubai Basketball Tournament: Al-Riyadi Beirut wins, Homenetmen loses

NNA – Al-Riyadi Beirut, the Lebanese basketball champion, achieved a second victory in the 33rd Dubai International Tournament over the Moroccan Saleacute; Association (88-72), in the match that took place between them this evening at Al-Nasr Club Stadium in the first group.

The Riyadi players controlled the match from the beginning, and decided it to be in their favor, despite the Moroccan team#39;s attempt to come back in the third half.

The Libran quot;Al-Ahly Tripoliquot; teamnbsp;achieved its second victory in the second group over the Lebanese quot;Homenetmen Beirutquot; team (93-71).nbsp;The Libyan team is coached by Lebanese Fouad Abu Chakra.

R.Sh.