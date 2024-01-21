Sun. Jan 21st, 2024

    Guterres: Everyone must recognize the right of the Palestinian people to build their state

    NNA – United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stressed on Saturday during the Non-Aligned Movement summit in Uganda that ldquo;everyone must recognize the right of the Palestinian people to build their staterdquo; and that any ldquo;denialrdquo; of this right is ldquo;unacceptable,rdquo; as reported by Agence France-Presse.

    Guterres said: ldquo;Refusing to accept a two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians, as well as denying the right of the Palestinian people to establish a state, is unacceptable,rdquo; adding: ldquo;This would indefinitely prolong a conflict that has become a major threat to global peace and security, leading to exacerbating polarization and emboldening extremists around the world.quot;

    The World Health Organization denounced the quot;inhumane living conditionsquot; in the small coastal enclave, whose population of 2.4 million lacks the basics of living.

    Antonio Guterres on Monday repeated his call for an quot;immediate humanitarian ceasefirequot; in Gaza.

    Recently, the United States, Israel#39;s main ally and its most prominent supporter in its war against Hamas, confirmed its support for the establishment of a Palestinian state, which sparked disagreements with the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

