    ‘How I Met Your Mother’ Star Josh Radnor Gets Married in Snowy Ceremony

    ‘How I Met Your Mother’ Star Josh Radnor Gets Married in Snowy Ceremony

    How I Met Your Mother star Josh Radnor, 49, married Dr. Jordana Jacobs in a “snowy bliss-filled weekend” he wrote in an Instagram post on Friday.

    The two were married at Cedar Lakes Estate, a converted summer camp in Port Jervis, New York. The outdoor ceremony featured a snow dusted outdoor aisle, and guests wearing hats, gloves, and even carrying umbrellas to protect them from the weather—no yellow umbrellas, though.

    Radnor announced his intention to marry Jacobs in Nov. 2023, at a New York City stop on tour for his album, Eulogy Vol. 1.

