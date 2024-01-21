Sun. Jan 21st, 2024

    Couple Accused of Living With Dead Parent for Years to Collect Retirement Check

    A couple living in a Kansas City suburb have been arrested on allegations they kept a dead parent’s body hidden in their home for more than six years so they could continue to cash in on his retirement benefits.

    Federal prosecutors alleged Wednesday that Lynn and Kirk Ritter, both 61, collected approximately $215,000 worth of benefits that were reserved for 81-year-old Mike Carroll, a retired telecommunications employee who began receiving money from the Social Security Administration and his pension in 2008.

    In an indictment obtained by The Daily Beast, prosecutors said Carroll’s pacemaker revealed that he died in 2016, but his death was never reported to authorities. The document cited Lynn as being his primary caretaker.

