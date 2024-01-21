Hollywood Flashback: 30 Years Ago, Sundance Presented ‘Clerks’

When Kevin Smith bought Office workers at the Sundance Film Festival, he didn’t anticipate that the comedy would launch his career at age 23.

The budding director had dropped out of film school and had written the script while working at a New Jersey convenience store called Quick Stop. Office workers centers on Dante (Brian O’Halloran) and Randal (Jeff Anderson), two convenience store employees who chat about movies and life while chatting with customers. Smith initially envisioned himself playing Randal and gave the character some of his favorite lines before settling on the smaller role of Silent Bob.

“If I’m going to make this movie with my credit cards, I at least want to be in it,” Smith jokes. The Hollywood Reporter. “That way, years from now I could look at it and say, ‘Oh, there I was when I made the biggest fucking mistake of my life.’ That’s what I looked like.’”

With a meager budget of $27,000, Office workers filmed at Smith’s workplace, as the owners of Quick Stop agreed to allow him to film at night while the store was closed. Smith remembers that some confused customers approached the session after seeing lights on in the store through the steel shutters: “They said, ‘Can I get cigarettes?’ And we said, ‘No, we’re making a movie.’ [They’re like,] —Do you like porn? We thought, ‘No, it’s not porn.’ It’s an independent film.’ That corner of the world hadn’t heard of independent film in 1993, so we had a lot of ‘No, it’s not a porn movie’ to explain to them.”

Office workers debuted at the Independent Feature Film Market in New York in late 1993 to a nearly empty theater and featured a dark ending in which Dante is shot to death. Despite this difficult start, he was selected for Sundance shortly after. Smith, who produced the film with Scott Mosier, removed Dante’s death before the festival, where Office workers was a huge hit in January 1994 and won the Filmmakers Trophy. THRThe review called the film “a wonderfully wacky parody of low American music.”

Miramax picked up the film and released it. Office workers in October, after an appeal lowered its initial NC-17 rating to R, and raised $3.2 million on its way to becoming a touchstone of Generation Office workers Smith, who spawned two sequels and a pair of television series, has continued to direct films over the past three decades, in addition to landing jobs as a television director and podcast host and becoming a Sundance regular.

“Over the last 30 years, there probably hasn’t been a day that hasn’t gone by when I haven’t said the magic word ’employees,’” Smith says. “It remains the strangest and most wonderful thing that has ever happened to me: that this ridiculous little movie became the starting point of a real career.”

A version of this story first appeared in the Jan. 18 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here for subscribe.