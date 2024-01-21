Adam Harrison, son of ‘Pawn Stars’ celebrity Rick Harrison, died in Las Vegas at age 39.

Adam Harrison, one of the three children of “Pawn Stars” reality show celebrity Richard “Rick” Harrison, died in Las Vegas at age 39.

Harrison family spokesperson Laura Herlovich confirmed that Adam Harrison died on Friday, said his death was due to a suspected drug overdose and issued a brief statement.

“Our family is extremely saddened by Adam’s death,” the statement said. “We ask for privacy as we mourn the loss of him.”

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that police were investigating the death of Adam Harrison, which was first reported by the celebrity website TMZ. Las Vegas police did not immediately respond Saturday to messages from The Associated Press.

Herlovich said he did not know where Harrison died or whether he overdosed on the substance.

Adam Harrison did not appear on “Pawn Stars.” The show features Harrison’s oldest son, Corey Harrison.

Both Richard Harrison and Corey Harrison posted brief commemorative comments on their Instagram accounts.

The History Channel show began in 2009. It focuses on family relationships and the business operations of a store on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Family patriarch Richard Harrison, who was characterized on the show as “The Old Man,” died in June 2018 at age 77.