Key Ally Says Fani Willis’ Special Prosecutor Should Step Down Amid Relationship Allegations

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

An influential ally of Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis called on the lead prosecutor of her election interference case against Donald Trump to step down amid ongoing misconduct allegations against the D.A.

Willis was accused of having a relationship with Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor she hired to lead the Trump case, to both their financial and professional benefit.

Norm Eisen, who was special counsel to the House during its first impeachment of Trump, expressed faith in Willis’ case but was firm in his recommendation that Wade step down when he spoke about it on Saturday, the Washington Post reported.

