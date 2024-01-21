Sun. Jan 21st, 2024

    News

    Key Ally Says Fani Willis’ Special Prosecutor Should Step Down Amid Relationship Allegations

    By

    Jan 20, 2024 , , , , ,
    Key Ally Says Fani Willis’ Special Prosecutor Should Step Down Amid Relationship Allegations

    Drew Angerer/Getty Images

    An influential ally of Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis called on the lead prosecutor of her election interference case against Donald Trump to step down amid ongoing misconduct allegations against the D.A.

    Willis was accused of having a relationship with Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor she hired to lead the Trump case, to both their financial and professional benefit.

    Norm Eisen, who was special counsel to the House during its first impeachment of Trump, expressed faith in Willis’ case but was firm in his recommendation that Wade step down when he spoke about it on Saturday, the Washington Post reported.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Driving Footwear and Sports Footwear: A Deep Dive into Market Growth and Industry Analysis

    Jan 21, 2024
    News

    Shocking moment as influencer’s boyfriend shamelessly flirts with her best friend while trio party at Gold Coast music festival

    Jan 21, 2024
    News

    North Korea says Putin planning Pyongyang visit

    Jan 21, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Driving Footwear and Sports Footwear: A Deep Dive into Market Growth and Industry Analysis

    Jan 21, 2024
    News

    Shocking moment as influencer’s boyfriend shamelessly flirts with her best friend while trio party at Gold Coast music festival

    Jan 21, 2024
    News

    North Korea says Putin planning Pyongyang visit

    Jan 21, 2024
    News

    Dylan O’Brien details how his viral ‘Ponyboi’ transformation came about

    Jan 21, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy