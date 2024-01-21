Sun. Jan 21st, 2024

    The Mean Girls Are Back—and They’re Bringing Nameplate Necklaces Back With Them

    With Mean Girls returning to the big screen—this time as an adaption of the musical based on the original film—anyone worth their weight in Kälteen Bars knew a torrent of Y2K fashion would come with it. Among the velour tracksuits, micro mini skirts, colorful bras, and Mean Girls pink (a shade darker in both hue and energy than Barbie pink, of course), there is an accessory that no leading character is without: a statement necklace.

    Nameplate necklaces, candy necklaces, tennis necklaces, and initial pendants are seen on every important character in the film. But this time around, they come with some unexpected twists: Regina George’s famous initial necklace dangles from a half-pearl-half-chain necklace, and Karen and Damian’s nameplate necklaces make a case for wearing a style that doesn’t boast your name. (Sorry, Carrie Bradshaw: Damian’s, which reads “Normal,” is way cooler).

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

