Strange! Incoming Man United CEO Omar Berrada’s historic tweets mocking his new club come ahead of his shock move from rivals Man City.

A trio of historic tweets from incoming Manchester United chief executive Omar Berrada mocking the Red Devils have emerged.

Mail Sport previously reported that United will appoint Berrada, from rivals Manchester City, as their new chief executive in a move seen as a major coup.

His arrival is understood to have been prompted by Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS team, who will take control of football operations after agreeing a 25 per cent stake in the club. They have agreed to a 25 percent stake in the club.

United hope to improve their fortunes under their new owner after a decade of problems since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013.

Before his expected move, three historic tweets have come to light on social media in which he mocks United.

Omar Berrada will become CEO of Manchester United after leaving rival Man City

A tweet from ten years ago has emerged in which Berrada criticizes the Red Devils

On February 5, 2012, he tweeted: ‘Goal! Chelsea 2-0 Manchester United. Oh yeah! Long live the Spanish Connection!’

That came after Fernando Torres set up Juan Mata to give Chelsea a 2-0 lead in a match that ultimately ended 3-3.

Then, a year later, he tweeted about watching United’s historic victory over Bayern Munich in the 1999 Champions League final, which completed their iconic treble.

He tweeted: “Watching the 1999 UCL final between Man Utd and Bayern on ESPN Classic.” He had forgotten how much Bayern really deserved to win that match.”

Then in 2014, Berrada shared a Guardian article about the Red Devils with the caption: ‘Manchester United: How did they get into this mess?’

The tweet was in April 2014, towards the end of United’s first season in the post-Ferguson era.

After winning the league a year earlier, the Red Devils only finished seventh in 2013-14 in a year when they were managed by David Moyes.

Nearly ten years later, Berrada looks set to join as the Red Devils remain seventh in the standings this season.

Berrada criticized the club in a season in which they finished seventh under former boss David Moyes

Ten years later, the Red Devils are still seventh in the standings after a tough season

The move, which sees Berrada, 46, take on a bigger role with more responsibilities in Manchester, is believed to have been signed off by United’s owners, the Glazer family.

Insiders have revealed that the situation progressed apace, with Berrada identified as the preferred successor to Richard Arnold, who left before the INEOS deal was agreed.

It represents the first big decision by the people of Ratcliffe and those close to the situation have been impressed by the speed with which they have moved.

He leaves with City’s blessing and it is known that the farewell was friendly. Berrada, who also worked for Barcelona, ​​is believed to have been distraught by the move but saw it as an opportunity he could not refuse.

He will continue to be well regarded at City, who see the move as further vindication of their success and methods.

Berrada is the latest to leave the Etihad Stadium for a bigger role at a different club.