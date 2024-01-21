Ed O’Neill Regrets Bitter Feud with ‘Married With Children’ Co-Star

Ron Galella

Actor Ed O’Neill said that his rift with Married With Children co-star Amanda Bearse was caused by a dispute about a TV Guide cover.

On the podcast of his former Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson, O’Neill explained that his longtime feud with Bearse started because he wouldn’t stand up for her when the show was selected for a TV Guide cover, but Bearse was not asked to be on it.

“Her and David Garrison were the neighbors, and they were told they could not be on the cover. Because they had a rule: only so many could be on the cover,” O’Neill said.

Read more at The Daily Beast.