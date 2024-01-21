Sun. Jan 21st, 2024

    Prince Harry Jokes About John Travolta ‘Dining Out’ on Dance With Princess Diana

    Prince Harry Jokes About John Travolta ‘Dining Out’ on Dance With Princess Diana

    Reuters

    Prince Harry poked fun at John Travolta on Friday, joking that the American actor has been “dining out” on his famed one-time dance with the royal’s mom, Princess Diana, at the White House in 1985.

    The quip came as the Duke of Sussex delivered a speech at the annual Living Legends of Aviation Awards in Beverly Hills, an event that was being hosted by Travolta.

    Harry took the stage to be awarded as a “living legend of aviation,” which was in part to mark his work as an Apache helicopter pilot with the British Army in Afghanistan. As Harry took the stage, he was met by Travolta, who placed a medal around his neck.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

